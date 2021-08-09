Cancel
KATC News

Heat and humidity the name of the game this week

By Daniel Phillips
 7 days ago
Acadiana's short term forecast looks very much like what you would expect the weather to look like in August.

Heat is going to remain our biggest issue with the heat index reliably sitting in the triple digits through the next several afternoons, while the thermometer reads in the lower 90s.

Even when the sun sets temperatures will stay on the warmer side with lows consistently sticking in the upper 70s, as it has done for the last few nights.

Rain chances through the rest of the week will be around 30% day in and day out, and they'll be the only real relief that is offered from the heat.

Showers will remain sporadic and impossible to pinpoint so keep the radar handy over the next several days, and if you do run into a shower it shouldn't last that long.

Outside of the tropics August typically brings few surprises in the forecast and while the tropics are certainly looking more active our day to day weather won't change much.

As mentioned the tropics are looking like they're kicking into high gear so for a full breakdown on the tropical forecast keep your eyes on KATC's website for full tropical discussions.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

