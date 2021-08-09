“Neon Blue”
The light outside Amelia Meath’s window on a coast-to-coast flight in 2019 must have been something to behold. By the time the North Carolina-based singer-songwriter touched down in Los Angeles, she’d written an entire song about the eerie glow that accompanies nightfall, as streetlights flicker and television sets illuminate living-room windows across America. Instead of saving the song for her duo Sylvan Esso, Meath recorded it in L.A. with Southern California guitar virtuoso Blake Mills; backed with a version by saxophonist Sam Gendel, the single is the inaugural release on Sylvan Esso’s new label Psychic Hotline.pitchfork.com
