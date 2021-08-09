Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

“Neon Blue”

By Philip Sherburne
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago

The light outside Amelia Meath’s window on a coast-to-coast flight in 2019 must have been something to behold. By the time the North Carolina-based singer-songwriter touched down in Los Angeles, she’d written an entire song about the eerie glow that accompanies nightfall, as streetlights flicker and television sets illuminate living-room windows across America. Instead of saving the song for her duo Sylvan Esso, Meath recorded it in L.A. with Southern California guitar virtuoso Blake Mills; backed with a version by saxophonist Sam Gendel, the single is the inaugural release on Sylvan Esso’s new label Psychic Hotline.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Mills
Person
Edward Hopper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychic Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

King Von Gets Posthumous New Video for “Demon”: Watch

A new video from late Chicago rapper King Von has been released. Joan Pabon directed the clip for “Demon,” from Von’s debut studio album Welcome to O’Block, released last year. Pabon told Revolt that the video was completed about a month before King Von was shot dead outside an Atlanta nightclub last year at age 26. Check out the video for “Demon” below.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Karen Jonas Premieres Reimagined Don Henley Classic “The Boys of Summer” via The Boot

Any listener of Karen Jonas’ music will recognize the trademarks of her fearless talent in this beautiful, gutting collection of poetry. Karen Jonas is already acknowledged as a master songwriter and storyteller, but in these unflinching, often wryly funny poems, the narratives of love, heartbreak, and the daily grind of being alive are unmisted by noise, audience, and stage. — Erika Carter, author of Lucky You, NPR Best Book of 2017 and official Book of the Month Club selectionThis is what you get when a kickass woman writes poetry–you get dirty, wet, delicious, dark, relatable worlds full of wonder, light, rage, and revelation. – Susie Moloney, award-winning screenwriter and author of A Dry Spell.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Megabear

Not since the Flaming Lips Zaireeka across four discs has an album required instructions as badly as ME REX’s Megabear. Rather than draft another batch of the punchy, immediate songs that made the London quartet’s 2020 Triceratops and Stegosaurus EPs such a kick, the group’s debut full-length is an audacious experiment: 52 short song snippets, all of them in a similar key and time signature so they can be shuffled in any order to create one continuous song with no beginning or end. It’s a true Choose Your Own Adventure experience; Sufjan Stevens could never.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Celestial Blues

For King Woman founder Kristina Esfandiari, the darkness is the point, and everything else is negotiable. That impulse has given rise to Miserable’s doomgaze dirges, Dalmatian’s damned hip-hop, Sugar High’s unsettling R&B, and NGHTCRWLR’s industrial mutations; it has allowed each of her many projects room to fully develop without succumbing to an overstuffed kitchen-sink mindset. On the Jack Shirley produced Celestial Blues, King Woman’s sophomore full-length for Relapse Records, doom metal is a bit player in Esfandiari’s perpetually expanding musical universe, dominated here by post-rock’s dynamic shifts, shoegaze’s woozy walls of distortion, and grunge’s prickly depressive weight. The riffs are still as heavy as a church tower, but Esfandiari tamps down the more aggressive aspects of King Woman’s earlier work here, turning towards the light instead for an exploration of the apocalypse, religious trauma, and life after death.
MusicStereogum

Amelia Meath & Blake Mills – “Neon Blue”

Sylvan Esso have long been an installation in a small but vibrant scene in North Carolina, their studio serving as a hub for other artists in the area as well as their own work. Now, they’re building out from that. Today, the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, alongside their manager Martin Anderson, have announced that they’ve started a new label called Psychic Hotline in partnership with Secretly Distribution. They’re kicking the whole thing off with a single series featuring contributions from Anjimile, Bartees Strange with Eric Slick and Ohmme, Flock Of Dimes, Made Of Oak, Mountain Man, Peach Fuzz, the Tallest Man On Earth, Uwade, and more.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

FEMINISTA

In late 2019, the California-based producer Tomu DJ was driving down I-5 when her back tire blew out. Her car flipped three times—the windshield shattered; her airbags exploded. Though she walked away relatively physically unscathed, the accident left her with psychological trauma and, eventually, a period of psychosis. She turned to music to regain a sense of self, retreading the breakbeats that spawned her love of electronic music and exploring the palliative effervescence of Balearic beat and piano house. After a series of EPs, her debut album, FEMINISTA, is a synthesis of her disparate musical modes, floating in the dreamlike space between ambient and techno.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Pitchfork

Native Sons

Consider Native Sons an autobiography told through other people’s words. Los Lobos designed this covers album as a tribute to their hometown of Los Angeles, selecting songs they believed would represent the soul of the city, taking pains to incorporate the different sounds and cultures that lie within its urban sprawl. Sticking largely to music written and recorded prior to the band’s formation in 1973, Los Lobos dodge nostalgia by side-stepping recognizable tunes in favor of ones that showcase their versatility and taste, elements that have distinguished the band throughout their long career.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Jlin Remixes Galya Bisengalieva’s “Barsa-Kelmes”: Listen

Kazakh artist Galya Bisengalieva has announced Aralkum Aralas—a collection of remixes of songs from her 2020 album Aralkum. It’s out October 15 via One Little Independent. It includes a new remix from Jlin. Listen to her new reworked version of “Barsa-Kelmes” below. The album also features Coby Sey, Jing, Moor Mother, CHAINES, and Nazira.
InternetPosted by
Pitchfork

De La Soul’s Full Discography Will Finally Stream This Year

De La Soul’s discography is finally coming to streaming services this year, the trio announced on Instagram today. After Tommy Boy was acquired by Reservoir Media earlier this year, the label’s new owners publicly pledged to work with the group and get their music uploaded to streaming services. Now it’s been made official.
MusicEDMTunes

Ashley Wallbridge – Neon Rave

Ashley Wallbridge is back with another banging track, placing a powerful trance rhythm on ‘Neon Rave‘. It’s out through We’ll Be OK, alongside a few of his other tracks, in addition to stellar Gareth Emery releases. It’s no surprise the producer is championed at the moment, given his musical history of releases. His talents have been lent toward plenty of prominent artists, so highlighting his own work was simply down the line inevitably. With ‘Neon Rave’, we can see one facet of the producer’s talents, taking on a focus toward the thumping club-driven music.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Bloodslide EP

In 2018, Protomartyr and Preoccupations, two of North America’s most reliable and forward-thinking post-punk bands, teamed for a split single. The gothic, reverb-heavy songs on Telemetry at Howe Bridge were exactly what you might expect from their collaboration. By comparison, the new supergroup Bloodslide—which features Preoccupations drummer Mike Wallace, Protomartyr guitarist Greg Ahee, and vocalist AJ Lambert, the daughter of Nancy Sinatra—is nearly unrecognizable. Presented as a “multimedia art powerhouse,” their four-song EP and accompanying visuals explode with ambition while showcasing a grotesque, riveting blend of post-rock and shoegaze.
MusicPitchfork

Chromatics Coming to an End

Three members of Chromatics have announced the end of the electro-pop band. Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller, and Nat Walker signed a statement that was shared on Radalet and Miller’s Instagram accounts. “After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way—we are eternally grateful for your love and support.” Find the full statement below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

EarthGang Share Video for New Song “Erykah”: Watch

EarthGang have shared a new single paying tribute to Erykah Badu. It is simply titled “Erykah” and it arrives with a playful music video shot by Neri. Watch EarthGang ride jet skis and chill on the beach in the clip below. EarthGang open “Erykah” with a monologue about the first...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Apple Drop

For most of Liars’ 20-year career, Angus Andrew, the blur of moody charisma that holds the chameleonic electro-rock band together, avoided listening to contemporary music lest it contaminate his vision. At their best, Liars sounded like aliens who’d heard some rock, classical, and whale songs shot into space on a gold NASA record and discovered they had a weird knack for Earth music. In this light, their tenth album, The Apple Drop, is striking in its normalcy. It could often pass for Nick Cave as produced by John Carpenter, which is the sort of gloss these Mute lifers usually repel, yet it’s striated with layers of their past and their characteristic strangeness. It’s the best thing Andrew has done in at least a decade.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Navy Blue Shares New Video for “Primo”: Watch

Brooklyn rapper Navy Blue has released a new music video for his Navy’s Reprise song “Primo.” The visual is directed by Devlin Claro and co-stars Paloma Elsesser. Watch the romantic clip below. Navy’s Reprise features production from Navy Blue, Alexander Spit, Evidence, Stoney Willis, and others. The album, which is...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Lynx Cane’s “Don’t Mind Me”: The Ones

On “Don’t Mind Me,” a recent loosie by Lynx Cane, the London rapper sounds like MIKE and Roots Manuva. Like the former, he’s willing to interject murmured vocalizations into his own rhymes, and he shares the latter’s ability to dominate the mic like an MC toasting over a sound system. His shifting styles are mirrored in the production: The first 30 seconds are a barrage of pounding drums and high-pitched cut-up vocals, while the rest of the song has Cane rapping over a soul sample. He confesses to finding old habits hard to break, ruminates on isolation from loved ones, and finally sings along to the song he’s sampling. It’s a dizzying performance that’s simultaneously intimate and prickly.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Announcing Pitchfork Music Film Series

Pitchfork is proud to announce a new film series at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago, showcasing three beloved music movies — 20 Feet From Stardom, I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, and Josie and the Pussycats— followed by extraordinary guests in conversation with Pitchfork contributors and staff ahead of Pitchfork Music Festival 2021.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to BOOMANSANTO!’s “GILGAMESH” [ft. POTHEAD]: The Ones

Bronx-based rapper BOOMSANTO! (aka BA PACE) raps deliberately. On “GILGAMESH,” the closing song from his new WHATS THERE ?​?​? EP, he lays down his particular words of wisdom (“All I know is that life is just preparation for death”) over Muddy Waves’ leisurely boom-bap production. As horns swell and samples permeate the mix, POTHEAD joins him and steals the show. He traverses worlds in his verses, layering lyrics with finesse. A simple set of lines about taking on his enemies has a freshness to it because of his attention to the rhyme scheme: “When I breathe I can taste it in the air/All they see is fear/Ain’t no need to hear/How can they compare?” It’s a throwback to an earlier era, delivered with the urgency of the present.

Comments / 0

Community Policy