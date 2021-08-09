Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Unlike free college, discharging student loans in bankruptcy is a great idea

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouQa8_0bMZn0Qt00
© iStockphoto

Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) recently introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at restoring the way that student loans are handled in bankruptcy.

In contrast to other recent proposals, such as free college and a student loan jubilee, this legislation isn’t a flashy proposition — it’s a great idea, one that enjoys support from both sides of the aisle among policymakers and some experts.

Over the past 30 years, a series of policy changes have made it more difficult for borrowers to have their student loans discharged in bankruptcy. These policy changes were driven by the idea that investments in education could not be transferred, because the borrower would always retain the benefits acquired from their education. This would make sense if degrees paid off uniformly with large dividends, but the reality is that some investments in education fall short of that mark — unpredictably offering little or no value to the borrower.

In theory, income-driven repayment (IDR) programs were supposed to offset the financial burdens faced by struggling borrowers when Congress made it more difficult to discharge student loans in bankruptcy. However, in practice, IDR programs are falling short of providing an adequate safety net for borrowers and are in need of serious reform.

In the meantime, reinstating the option to have student loans, both federal and private, discharged in bankruptcy under certain conditions would create an effective patch to the well-intentioned, but inadequate, IDR system.

To be clear, reforming bankruptcy laws is not a silver bullet and would have its own drawbacks. Some borrowers might use this option strategically, borrowing to pay for school and then entering bankruptcy as a less costly option than repaying their loans. The introduction of this moral hazard is inevitable, but could be mitigated through restrictions. For example, requiring a borrower to be in repayment for a number of years before the loan becomes eligible for bankruptcy would reduce the financial reward of bankruptcy while increasing the costs. It would also be reasonable to require borrowers with larger balances, such as those from professional and graduate programs, to pay for a longer period of time before their loans would become eligible for discharge.

In an economy that relies on largely self-financed investments in education as the primary mechanism for social mobility, it is untenable for students to risk their financial well-being without a robust safety net. Lawmakers are right to consider restoring the option of “dischargeability” for student loans after a waiting period of 10 years. At the same time, it is imperative that Congress simplify the current ill-functioning IDR safety net into one program and automatically enroll all borrowers when they enter repayment.

“Dischargeability” in bankruptcy, coupled with significant reforms to the IDR system, are good first steps toward reforming our faulty system of higher education financing. Although these tweaks may not be as flashy as other proposals on the table, they have the potential to substantially improve our system of higher education finance without exorbitant expense. We are glad to see that policymakers, on both sides, are seemingly in harmony on this issue.

Beth Akers is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). She is the author of “Making College Pay: An Economist Explains How to Make a Smart Bet on Higher Education.” AEI research associate Olivia Shaw contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

319K+
Followers
32K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
John Cornyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Bankruptcies#Economy#Aei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Vermont StateNEWS10 ABC

Prepare now for restarting student loan payments, Vermont expert says

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WFFF) — The Biden Administration has extended a moratorium on federal student loan payments through January, allowing for borrowers to prepare, according to the Department of Education. But how should they?. Scott Giles, president of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), said borrowers will want to get a...
Educationlocaldvm.com

The Federal Student Loan moratorium has been extended

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The White House announced the current moratorium on federal student loan payments would be extended one final time but many people still have questions regarding what to expect after the last round of relief. The payment pause was set to expire in just a few weeks, but...
Personal FinanceErie Times-News

Op-Ed: To curb student debt, let borrowers declare bankruptcy

Education can be the best investment you make, unless it's for graduate school. Students seeking advanced degrees make up only 25% of student borrowers, yet they account for nearly half of outstanding student loans. Many Americans feel they have no choice but to keep pursuing more education after they graduate...
EducationKOMO News

Federal student loan payments on pause until next year

The Biden Administration has extended the pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments from September until next year. “These months will still count towards income driven repayment plans and public service loan forgiveness, but folks don't have to make a payment on their student loans until the end of January,” said Kyra Taylor, a staff attorney with the National Consumer Law Center. “This also means that for borrowers in default, they will not face involuntary collections like wage garnishment, tax refund offset, etc., until after the payment pause is over.”
EconomyDaily Trojan

Middle-class Latinx students are struggling to pay back student loans

A middle-class Latinx couple, both teachers, live in the suburbs with two young adult children. Their total annual income is over $110,000; consequently, they face the obstacle of not qualifying to receive adequate financial aid for their kids who attend college. The couple’s daughter spent four years at UC Davis and amassed over $35,000 of debt and will take out even more student loans to get her master’s degree. Meanwhile, their son was granted a scholarship at USC but has still taken out over $2,000 in student loans.
CollegesPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Colleges are using federal stimulus money to clear students’ past-due debts – an economist answers five questions

Editor’s note: A growing number of colleges and universities across the country are using money from the American Rescue Plan to clear their current and graduating students’ debt. The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 and allocated nearly $40 billion to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III. Colleges and universities may use a portion of these funds to cover lost revenue, including unpaid student account debts. Here William Chittenden, an expert on debt in higher education, explains what this means for college students’ futures.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Republicans are Wrong; Doubling the Pell Grant Is Good Policy

Recently, a number of Republican lawmakers expressed opposition to proposals to double the Pell Grant. They argued that more generous grants would simply lead colleges to increase their prices, canceling out the intended benefit of making college more affordable for low-income students. However, not only is that result unlikely, as past research has shown, but there are accountability measures that lawmakers could incorporate to ensure that would not happen. My own research shows that doubling the value of the Pell Grant would significantly improve students' ability to afford a college education.
CollegesVindy.com

Extension on college loans a welcome relief

As the pandemic wears on, the job market remains in flux, and life in general remains full of uncertainty, President Joe Biden did the right thing by once again extending federal student loan repayments until January 2022. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final...
EducationGainesville.com

Unleash U.S. students on the world by forgiving their debt

Some act surprised that stimulus dollars extended by the U.S. government have stimulated the economy. The fact is, government spending is stirring economic growth that will create jobs, outpace the deficit and position the country to better address its social shortfalls and improve its competitive standing. But that work isn’t done, even with this week’s infrastructure bill approval.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

We must deliver on the promise of public service loan forgiveness program and cancel educators' student loan debt

Educators are full of enthusiasm for introducing students to new ideas, firing up their curiosity to learn, and nurturing their brilliance. They make many sacrifices to accomplish this mission, from spending their “off” hours helping a student meet an academic challenge or overcome a personal crisis, to digging into their own pockets to buy supplies or stock their classrooms with snacks and clothing for students in need. When COVID-19 closed many school buildings, educators were resilient, and used their creativity, determination, and personal resources to fill in the gaps and to provide students with the basics—including the individual attention that helps students learn, grow, and thrive.
EducationLongview News-Journal

Letter: Student loan debt

Should student loan debt be wiped out? One would say yes, and the other would say no. My answer is yes, so let me explain. If the federal government can give businesses all across the nation free money to pay their employees and let those businesses keep their profits, then maybe the government should forgive student loan debt, too. Under the Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress, businesses kept their employees on the payroll. Remember, that program ends next month, and I wonder if there will be any layoffs.
Collegesthewestsidegazette.com

Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause But Advocates Want It Gone

Proponents of student debt cancelation applaud the Biden Administration’s extension of the pause on student loan payments but want the president to take action and cancel the debt. Written By Anoa Changa. (Source NewsOne):. Learning from the eviction moratorium crisis, the Biden administration got a jump on the federal student...

Comments / 0

Community Policy