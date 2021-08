SMITHFIELD — Still going strong after 150 years, the Jefferson County Fair will return to the Friendship Park Fairgrounds starting Sunday. Fair activity has been taking place since Aug. 9 with royalty interviews, the cleaning of booths in preparation for the placement of items that will show what a club has been doing throughout the year and for the 4-H and FFA livestock and presentations by farmers. The year of 2021 didn’t start well with the COVID-19 but through the use of the computer, many things were carried on.