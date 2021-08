At 56-49, the Toronto Blue Jays are in the thick of the postseason race, trailing the Athletics by only three games for the second wild card spot. The Blue Jays have the league's second best run differential at plus-111 (the Astros lead at plus-150 and the White Sox are right behind Toronto at plus-110), though they've been held back by a shaky bullpen and a 6-12 record in one-run games.