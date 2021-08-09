Cancel
Tyson Foods says 5,400 employees take COVID-19 shots after vaccine mandate

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
CHICAGO (Reuters) - About 5,400 Tyson Foods Inc employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or received their first shots since the meat processor last week ordered its entire U.S. workforce to be vaccinated by November, the company said on Monday.

Major U.S. companies are changing policies on vaccinations and masking as the Delta variant of the coronavirus drives a resurgence of cases.

Tyson said last Tuesday that office workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, while plant workers have until Nov. 1, subject to discussions with labor unions. At the time, about 56,000 employees had already been vaccinated, roughly 47% of Tyson’s U.S. workforce of 120,000, according to the company.

Employees had a “somewhat mixed” reaction to the mandate, Chief Executive Donnie King told reporters on Monday after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Some workers got shots who previously “weren’t really excited about the vaccination,” he said.

King did not know of employees who quit over the mandate but said there could be “some short-term impacts.”

“We don’t want to lose anyone,” he said.

Tyson came under fire last year as plant workers became infected and died from COVID-19. The company temporarily closed plants to contain outbreaks, tightening U.S. meat supplies.

The recent spread of the Delta variant has made it harder for Tyson to find workers, King said.

RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

CVS and Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both now administering COVID-19 booster shots, but only for those with weakened immune systems. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups - not the general public.
RetailPosted by
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Now Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the delta variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. Now, some employers are requiring the vaccination outright for any employee to return.  Dorit Reiss, a law professor at the University of California, Hastings who specializes in vaccine policies, told Footwear...
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Public HealthCNET

Fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The highly contagious delta variant is continuing to spread across the US, causing a spike in COVID-19 infections -- especially in areas with low vaccination rates. What's different about this variant? It's also breaking through to infect fully vaccinated people. Studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases continue happening?
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 12 (Reuters) - As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief?. Google's parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) are among the growing list...
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

These stores have reinstated their mask policies following CDC guidelines reversal

Following a reversal of guidelines regarding mask-wearing made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple U.S. retailers and food chains have announced they’re reinstating their mask policies. On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendations for mask-wearing, stating that everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
Interesting Engineering

FDA Authorized COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized booster doses for the immunocompromised. The move is expected to offer additional protection to individuals whose immune systems are weakened and may not have produced enough antibodies after the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier last month, the Center...

