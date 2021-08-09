Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Alpha Starz Hosts Its Ninth Annual Back 2 School Jamboree Along With Agape Wellness on Wheels Buses

WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
Jacksonville — Alpha Starz will host its ninth annual Back 2 School Jamboree on Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Emmett Reed Community Center.

Spearheaded by Geraldine Ford-Hardin, and fueled by her granddaughter, Taylor Richardson’s gofundme campaign, the youth development organization will donate 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary, middle and high school students from low income families.

Richardson, known as Astronaut Starbright on social media, is no stranger to publicity and fundraising. After rubbing elbows with astronauts Mae Jemison and Yvonne Cagle, the high school senior raised $18,000 to send Jacksonville female students to see the film “Hidden Figures.” She also raised $50,000 to send 1,000 students to see Oprah Winfrey’s “A Wrinkle In Time.”

Described as a humble student by her grandmother, the two have worked in tandem for the past five years, determined to get as many backpacks into the hands of children in need as possible. To date, Alpha Starz has given over 5,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to youth in need.

“Taylor is amazing,” said Ford-Hardin. “Truly amazing. Because of her gofundme donations we were able to buy 4,000 pens, pencils and paper.”

Within weeks of establishing a $5,000 gofundme goal, Richardson received over $11,000. Money not used for backpacks will be distributed to children in South Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

“My grandmother is kind and giving,” says Richardson. “She inspires me. I get my giving personality and characteristics per say from my grandmother and my drive and focus from my mother. I’m grateful to have such great family members surrounding me.”

This year, the dynamic duo didn’t stop at school supplies. They joined forces with Agape Family Health’s Wellness on Wheels buses to be present on site to provide free COVID testing and vaccines.

Hardin-Ford couldn’t help but take action “with so many of our young being affected by the variant,” and provide a bus to the hundreds of families within the “urban core” of the community center. She said that because many of the parents lack the transportation to get to the vaccine sites, she wanted to bring the vaccine site to them.

“It’s just not about school supplies this year, it is a health concern as well,” she continued. “The community center’s a great place to have the bus. Parents must come with the students to receive the supplies. Now, we can get a lot of shots into a lot of arms.

“We need to get the word out to get vaccinated,” she said.

Donations for college rule paper, composition notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, high-lighters, crayons, markers, masks and sanitizers will be accepted until Thursday.

A backpack stuffing party will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Emmett Reed Community Center.

Social Media continues to be an integral part of the fundraising efforts. For more information on how to donate, please check out the amazing wish list on Astronaut Starbright’s social media pages.

“I am very grateful and so proud of everyone who helped to support my campaign,” concluded Richardson.

