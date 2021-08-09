Cancel
Boohoo Just Launched a Collection With Madison Beer and We Want It All

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Boohoo/Amber Asaly

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Boohoo has been coming in hot with their collaborations all year long, and the latest partnership is with Madison Beer! The singer-songwriter and style influencer has renowned fashion taste, and we’re always in awe of her outfits. This is truly a partnership made in heaven!

The collection has a retro-yet-modern ’90s aesthetic. “My personal style ranges anywhere from comfy sweatsuits to feminine mini dresses, and my fans know I love a vintage moment,” the 22-year-old said in a press release. There’s a total of 50 pieces in the line and they’re all fabulous — but if we had to narrow it down to just a handful, peep our top picks below!

This Simple Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBqsa_0bMZkxsW00
Madison Beer Satin ’90s Mini Boohoo

The simplicity of this mini dress is very much in tune with the ’90s vibe!

Get the Madison Beer Satin 90s Mini (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $20 at Boohoo!

These Funky Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLhTy_0bMZkxsW00
Boohoo

These jeans are super unique and look seriously comfortable!

Get the Madison Beer Loose Fit Cargo Denim Jean (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $28 at Boohoo!

This Show-Stopping Trench Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5Qbb_0bMZkxsW00
Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench Boohoo

This denim trench comes in a classic blue wash and a crisp white version!

Get the Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $36 at Boohoo!

This Oversized Button-Down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMe66_0bMZkxsW00
Madison Beer Curved Hem Extreme Oversized Shirt Boohoo

You can rock this shirt as a light jacket, layer it with sweater vests or even wear it as a dress!

Get the Madison Beer Curved Hem Extreme Oversized Shirt (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $20 at Boohoo!

This Matching Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlqnF_0bMZkxsW00
Madison Beer Satin Strappy Top & Ruched Skirt Co-Ord Boohoo

Matching sets are so fun to wear, and if you have a special night coming up, this is the perfect look!

Get the Madison Beer Satin Strappy Top & Ruched Skirt Co-Ord (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $32 at Boohoo!

This Denim Corset Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quF8J_0bMZkxsW00
Madison Beer Seam Detail Longline Corset Top Boohoo

Create a fun denim-on-denim look with this corset top!

Get the Madison Beer Seam Detail Longline Corset Top (originally $36) on sale with free shipping for just $14 at Boohoo!

This Structured Blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qOSh_0bMZkxsW00
Madison Beer Rib Oversized Blazer Boohoo

You can take this blazer from the office to happy hour with friends!

Get the Madison Beer Rib Oversized Blazer (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $36 at Boohoo!

Looking for more? Check out the entire Madison Beer collection and shop all of the latest trending styles available from Boohoo!

