City Foundry releases map, details on eateries ahead of Wednesday's food hall opening

St. Louis’ highly anticipated first food hall opens this week after a year of delays due to COVID-19. And now, we’re getting a better idea of what food will be served up and when.

City Foundry STL officially opens Wednesday, Aug. 11 for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. There will be 11 kitchens and concepts serving up unique dishes in the first wave of openings. Four more kitchens are expected to open throughout September and October.

At this time, three of the kitchens will serve up breakfast, all 11 will offer lunch and between eight and 10 will be open for dinner and evening drinks. The central bar concept, The Kitchen Bar, will be serving up cocktails, wine and local beers.

“We want City Foundry to be a place where people come together and share a meal whether it be breakfast before heading into the office, lunch with coworkers, date night, or even an afternoon sweet treat,” said Susie Bonwich of City Foundry STL.

Each kitchen will have its own hours, which will be listed on City Foundry's website beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Visitors will be able to grab food to-go or find a seat in common areas inside the food hall. Outdoor seating will be available starting next month. Most of the kitchens also plan on offering online ordering on the City Foundry STL website . Parking is free in each of the three lots.

As far as COVID-19 safety protocols, City Foundry officials are following City of St. Louis guidelines , which include a mask mandate in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The kitchen concepts will bring a range of flavors, from Argentinian to Senegalese, to Asian-Mexican fusion, waffles, popsicles and cheesecakes.

“We have a great opportunity with this project to change how St. Louisans work, eat, and play by creating a space for people to come together, experience a great meal and support small, local business,” says Will Smith of City Foundry STL. “Many of our kitchens are owned by first generation restaurateurs including women, people of color, and immigrants.”

City Foundry released the following details Monday about each kitchen and what they plan to offer.

Lunch and Dinner

Featuring the flavors of Buenos Aires, Argentina, this kitchen offers ten different empanadas, skirt steak sandwiches, Chorpian sausage, and other beloved Argentinian delights.

Lunch and Dinner

Chez Ali is an Ivorian Senegalese kitchen serving delicious dishes inspired by the culture of Cote D’lvore & Senegal located in West Africa. Guests can expect uniquely spiced dishes with cabbage, carrots, onions, as well as stews and jollof rice.

Breakfast and Lunch

This breakfast kitchen offers authentic crepes and delicious breakfast sandwiches, motivated by their motto, “A good day starts with a good breakfast.” Mimosas, sparkling cocktails, Bloody Marys will be introduced later this year, and gourmet coffee drinks can also be found at this eatery.

Lunch and Dinner

Poke, known for its thick pieces of raw, marinated fish or tofu and tossed over rice with toppings and flavor-packed sauces, is available in build-your-own-bowls or as a sushi burrito. Try menu items such as the Hello Hawaii with Ahi Tuna, Ginger Shrimp, Sweet Chili Mango Salmon, and more.

Lunch and Dinner

Asian-Mexican fusion, made-to-order. This award-winning concept creates their own house-made Asian marinades and sauces for flavorful tacos, burritos, rice bowls, and more.

Lunch and Dinner

This new bar is operated by Niche Food Group in partnership with The Food Hall at City Foundry STL and offers an approachable menu featuring classic cocktails, wines by the glass, and over eight local beers at the 28-seat bar.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Hand-crafted artisan desserts including cheesecake-stuffed cookies, whoopie pies, brownie sandwiches, and a wide selection of other sweet treats.

Lunch and Dinner

A favorite at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, the concept from the owners of the popular Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop, offers creative and tasty ice pops with unique flavors such as watermelon jalapeño and sweet corn custard as well as classic flavors such as strawberry and apple cobbler - all made from local and seasonal produce.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

This eatery serves up Liege-style, hand-crafted waffles with sweet and savory flavors, and includes house specialty waffles as well as the opportunity for guests to build their own creations for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.

Lunch and Dinner

Sub Division Sandwich Co. started as a ghost kitchen during the pandemic, and now will find a permanent home inside The Food Hall at City Foundry. This speciality artisan-crafted sandwich shop utilizes the finest ingredients while also maintaining local sourcing from farms and other vendors.

Lunch and Dinner