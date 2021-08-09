Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Erie County Department of Health giving $10 fair food voucher for getting vaccinated at the fair

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4fIK_0bMZkJ0o00

The Erie County Department of Health will be giving a $10 fair food voucher to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Erie County Fair. The vouchers will be able to be used at participating concession stands for food and/or drink.

ECDOH will have a mobile vaccine clinic set up in a RV next to the Expo Hall each day of the fair.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children 12-17 years old and the Moderna vaccine is available to adults. Parental consent is required for children under 18.

The fair will run from August 11 to August 22 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Comments / 6

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Health
Erie County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Erie County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Covid 19 Vaccine#Expo Hall#The Erie County Fair#Fair Food#Eriecountyfair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy