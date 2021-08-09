Erie County Department of Health giving $10 fair food voucher for getting vaccinated at the fair

The Erie County Department of Health will be giving a $10 fair food voucher to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Erie County Fair. The vouchers will be able to be used at participating concession stands for food and/or drink.

ECDOH will have a mobile vaccine clinic set up in a RV next to the Expo Hall each day of the fair.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children 12-17 years old and the Moderna vaccine is available to adults. Parental consent is required for children under 18.

The fair will run from August 11 to August 22 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.