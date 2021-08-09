Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladders

“The pandemic is far from over,” says renowned COVID-19 expert

By Kyle Schnitzer
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPW8t_0bMZkDiS00

• Dr. Larry Brilliant said that since only a small percentage of the world’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19, other variants will prolong the pandemic.

• And the Delta variant may not be the dominant strain for long.

• COVID-19 may become the “forever virus” like the flu, according to Brilliant.

The end of the pandemic is nowhere in sight — not only in the U.S., but around the world, according to a renowned epidemiologist.

Dr. Larry Brilliant, a former member of the World Health Organization’s brass who helped in the fight against smallpox, said that since only a small percentage of the world population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, other variants will prolong the pandemic as vaccination efforts continue to stall.

“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” Brilliant told CNBC in an interview.

Brilliant, now the CEO of pandemic-response group Pandefesne Advisory, said that everyone in more than 200 countries would need to be vaccinated to halt emerging variants. If that doesn’t happen, COVID-19 could soon become a “forever virus” like the flu.

Relatively few people are currently vaccinated against COVID-19: 15.5% are fully vaccinated, while around 30% have received at least one dose. The most sobering stat: more than 100 countries currently have vaccinated fewer than 5% of their populations, meaning that the world has a long way to go before there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

How long will the Delta variant continue to dominate?

The Delta variant, currently the most dominant form of COVID-19 in the US, may not linger long. That’s because the variant’s transmissibility could come to a halt if it runs out of candidates to infect, Brilliant said.

“That may mean that this is a six-month phenomenon in a country, rather than a two-year phenomenon. But I do caution people that this is the Delta variant and we have not run out of Greek letters so there may be more to come,” he added.

New patterns have already been seen in India and the UK. Daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK have dropped by 50% in the past week; cases have dropped by a factor of 10 in the past few months in India, where the strain first popped up.

Is a ‘super variant’ nearing?

The threat of new variants creates the possibility of a super variant emerging that could be resistant to vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently alluded that the US could be “in trouble” if a new variant emerges and those other variants could challenge the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

Brilliant said that the chances of a super variant evading vaccines are low, but getting vaccinated remains key in fighting the war against COVID-19.

“It’s such a catastrophic event should it occur, we have to do everything possible to prevent it,” said Brilliant. “And that means get everyone vaccinated — not just in your neighborhood, not just in your family, not just in your country, but all over the world.”

Comments / 0

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pandemic#Public Health##Cnbc#Pandefesne Advisory#Greek
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

No One Should Get a COVID Booster for at Least This Long, WHO Says

Even though less than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, those who have gotten their shots are already thinking about getting a third. As concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant and breakthrough case numbers grow, some people already looking at the possibility of a COVID booster shot. In Israel, boosters have just started being administered to anyone over the age of 60, and in the U.S., San Francisco hospitals are offering an additional shot of Pfizer or Moderna to people who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is was calling for a moratorium on COVID booster shots for awhile for a very important reason.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy