New York City, NY

The Most Iconic Photo in Music History Inspires the Co-Naming of 126th Street in Harlem

By Daniel King, Bio
Mother Jones
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A year ago this week, artists and activists staged a commemorative photo to celebrate the day, in 1958, when dozens of jazz giants gathered in New York City for an immortalizing reunion that became an Esquire cover spread. “A Great Day in Harlem,” the original, features more music legends than any photo before or since, from Mary Lou Williams to Count Basie, Coleman Hawkins, Sonny Rollins, Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey, Charles Mingus, and many others. The day is still getting its due: This Thursday, 126th Street between Fifth and Madison will be co-named after the photo.

