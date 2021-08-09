Alabama Department of Environmental Management awards $300K in grants between cities of Huntsville, Madison

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has awarded a total of $300,000 in grants between the cities of Huntsville and Madison to aid recycling efforts.

Part of this funding will be used to purchase new recycling carts that will be larger and have a lid, Huntsville Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) Executive Director Doc Holladay said. SWDA says these new carts will help cut down on emissions as it will allow less frequent pick-ups.

Holladay also said the new carts would cut down on accidental litter.

"Recycling's kind of ingrained in the DNA here," said Holladay. "We think it gives everyone the opportunity to do a part of saving the environment and fighting climate change."

A list of recycling drop-off locations in Huntsville, Madison and Madison County can be found on SWDA's website .

SWDA recycling projects are managed by the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) , a division of SWDA. To sign up for the residential recycling program or to request a second cart, visit RANA's website .

