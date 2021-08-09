San Angelo to begin yearly sealcoating maintenance Aug. 16

The City of San Angelo will begin its yearly program of street maintenance Monday, Aug. 16, pending any potential weather delays.

According to a COSA press release, sealcoating is not to be confused with resurfacing a roadway. Sealcoating involves applying a thin layer of asphalt and rock to a street’s surface. This method of maintenance prevents moisture from seeping into the asphalt and damaging the roadway’s base. The process assists in preventing new or additional cracking that can eventually lead to pothole formation.

Contractor F.N. Ploch Construction Company will be sealcoating selected city streets throughout the community.

This marks the sixth year of an eight-year cycle to maintain all city roadways in San Angelo. City Council awarded F.N. Ploch a $1.4 million contract to perform the work.

The work is estimated to take around two weeks, pending any potential weather delays.

Areas to be treated:

College Hills area adjacent to Southwest Boulevard and Sunset Drive

Southland Boulevard from Sam's Club to Bermuda Drive

Stone Canyon Trail from Ridgecrest Lane to Walnut Hill Drive

School House Drive

Twin Mountain Drive from Massenburg Drive to Knickerbocker Road

Lake area adjacent to the KOA, Middle Concho and Hot Water Slough parks

South Concho Drive from Knickerbocker Road to Las Lomas Drive

Notices will be distributed to homeowners Aug. 9, informing them their streets will be treated sometime between Aug. 16 and Aug. 30. This will provide residents with the opportunity to move vehicles from the roadway. Residents are encouraged to relocate their vehicles during the sealcoating weeks since vehicles left in the right-of-way can result in an untreated area of pavement, which interferes with the intent of the sealcoating process. Vehicles that are impeding sealcoat operations will be towed and temporarily relocated.