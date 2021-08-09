King Shark’s new miniseries makes him the Jesus of sharks

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad. King Shark is a lot of things. He is a shark, you see, but he is also a man. Additionally, he is a king, but of what is unclear. The oceans, I suppose. "Some people claim Nanaue is the descendant of an ancient shark god," Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) says in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, a sweaty line of exposition given such little follow-up it'd easily be as dunkable as "here comes Slipknot, the man who can climb anything," were it not for the fact King Shark rules and Slipknot utterly sucks ass. Sometimes, it really is that simple. King Shark, as performed physically in The Suicide Squad by Steve Agee and vocally by Sylvester Stallone in Sly's best performance since at least 1993, embodies the simplest forms of cinematic pleasure. On paper, there's not a ton setting the character apart from similar James Gunn mo-cap comedy monsters like Groot or Rocket Raccoon, or even Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) from the original Suicide Squad, who is much more practical (good) and a good deal more racist (bad). But King Shark is, simply, better. He's the best, period, exclamation point, cue the song from Deep Blue Sea. King Shark is many things, but above all, King Shark is your friend.