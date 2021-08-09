Cancel
King Shark’s new miniseries makes him the Jesus of sharks

By Susana Polo
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a character concept as inexplicable as “nearly indestructible man-shaped shark” King Shark is a character who works absurdly well without any explanation at all. But like all comic book superheroes and villains, he does have an origin story, even if it’s not brought up very often. Suicide Squad: King...

www.polygon.com

MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
TV SeriesPolygon

Titans season 3 has too much Batman for a show with no Batman

It’s telling that the HBO Max series Titans kicks off its third season with a truncated version of one of the most notorious Batman stories ever told. The premiere episode, “Barbara Gordon,” begins with a hilariously brief version of A Death in the Family, Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo’s comic featuring the Joker’s murder of Jason Todd, the second Robin. In the Titans episode, Bruce Wayne is on a flight and unable to help Jason, who goes after the Joker alone, in spite of Bruce’s warnings. And he gets bludgeoned to death by the Joker, who is shown from so far away that it might as well be any random crook with a crowbar. Jason (Curran Walters) goes out like a chump.
MoviesPolygon

The key thing to know about The Suicide Squad’s King Shark

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad features one grinning DC Comics villain whose presence dominates the company’s adaptations in every medium of entertainment: movies, video games, live action, and animated television. He’s in the Arrowverse, he’s in the Harley Quinn cartoon, he’s going to be in Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad game.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Suicide Squad: How King Shark and Starro Were Brought to Life

The Suicide Squad presented a particularly special challenge even for the guy who brought a talking raccoon and a sentient tree to life — and made us fall in love with them — in Guardians of the Galaxy. Two of the characters that writer/director James Gunn wanted to feature in...
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

King Shark Takes A Bite Out of Crime With Iron Studios Newest Statue

King Shark is ready for his time in the spotlight once again as James Gunn adds him to his newest movie, The Suicide Squad. The long awaited DCEU film is finally in theaters and on HBO Max, giving fan some more misfit shenanigans. King Shark marks the first Iron Studios statue in their upcoming 1/10 scale The Suicide Squad series. This king stands 9" tall and shows off this chubby shark in his board shorts as he literally takes a bite out of crime. With high amounts of detail, definition, and color, this DC Comics character comes to life straight off the screen and is ready for your growing collection. The Suicide Squad King Shark BDS Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is forced at $169.99. He is set to release between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Suicide Squad’s King Shark gets a collectible statue from Iron Studios

Coinciding with the movie’s U.S. release, Sideshow and Iron Studios have unveiled the 1:10 scale King Shark statue which is based on the DC Comics villain’s appearance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The DC collectible is available to pre-order now, priced at $180; check out the promotional images here…
Visual Art/Film

Cool Stuff: King Shark Gets Nom Noms as a Chonky New Statue from Iron Studios

When it comes to sharks that walk and talk on land with very little intelligence, King Shark is simply the best. Recruited into Task Force X in the DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad, the beefy boy named Nanaue is one of the toughest members on the team, even if he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. He’s also perpetually hungry and has taken a liking to human flesh, so he’s always looking for nom noms. Thankfully, he’s found some in a new statue that’s available for pre-order from Iron Studios.
TV & VideosCollider

King Shark Is Your Friend

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad. King Shark is a lot of things. He is a shark, you see, but he is also a man. Additionally, he is a king, but of what is unclear. The oceans, I suppose. "Some people claim Nanaue is the descendant of an ancient shark god," Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) says in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, a sweaty line of exposition given such little follow-up it'd easily be as dunkable as "here comes Slipknot, the man who can climb anything," were it not for the fact King Shark rules and Slipknot utterly sucks ass. Sometimes, it really is that simple. King Shark, as performed physically in The Suicide Squad by Steve Agee and vocally by Sylvester Stallone in Sly's best performance since at least 1993, embodies the simplest forms of cinematic pleasure. On paper, there's not a ton setting the character apart from similar James Gunn mo-cap comedy monsters like Groot or Rocket Raccoon, or even Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) from the original Suicide Squad, who is much more practical (good) and a good deal more racist (bad). But King Shark is, simply, better. He's the best, period, exclamation point, cue the song from Deep Blue Sea. King Shark is many things, but above all, King Shark is your friend.
Beauty & FashionCNET

The Suicide Squad: That ending explained at King Shark level

The Suicide Squad, now in theaters and on HBO Max, is a raucous adventure filled with righteous action, glorious gore and a sick sense of humor. It builds to a truly bonkers ending (and a post-credits scene setting up a new Peacemaker TV series) which may have left you as dazed as the film's giant slow-witted King Shark, so here's all the details of the 2021 Suicide Squad jaw-dropping climax.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Suicide Squad King Shark Coming Soon to Hot Toys

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max, and it is an absolute bloody DC Comics masterpiece. James Gunn has truly delivered an amazing film packed with D-List DC Comics characters that are really given a complete makeover. King Shark is one of those characters who was remade given a more chubby blundering style, but he still was a bloody brute that knows how to make a bloody mess. Hot Toys has announced their first The Suicide Squad 1/6th scale figure as King Shark is ready to join your DC Comics collection. Standing 14" tall, this Kid of the Deep is highly detailed with some small amounts of articulation.
Shoppingcinelinx.com

Hot Toys’ King Shark Figure Comes With His Book

Hot Toys has revealed a brand new figure based on The Suicide Squad‘s version of King Shark, which includes his reading material. I am all about King Shark. Call me a ‘stan’ if you will and I won’t argue. From his amazing appearance in the Harley Quinn and his latest appearance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, I love that crazy shark-man. As such, I find myself in dire need of Hot Toys’ newly announced figure:
MoviesWashington Times

Zadzooks: 'The Suicide Squad' King Shark Build-a-Fig review (McFarlane Toys)

Thanks to the proliferation of film, comic book and cartoon characters, companies are bombarding consumers with an incredible selection of action figures. With tongue-in-cheek, let’s take a peek at some of the specimens worthy of a place in Zad’s Toy Vault. ‘The Suicide Squad’ King Shark. McFarlane Toys pays homage...

