'American Pickers' Fans Threaten to Boycott Show Over Frank Fritz's Exit
American Pickers fans have threatened to boycott the show amid the continued drama surrounding Frank Fritz's exit. Fritz, an American Pickers original who starred alongside Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before stepping back from the show amid health issues, was confirmed in August not to be returning, History Channel instead opting to part ways with him and continue the series with Wolfe going solo. That decision, however, could lead to a mass exodus of viewers.popculture.com
Comments / 0