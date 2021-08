Friends, we have reached that point in the calendar year where, despite what the weatherman tells us, Disney declares it to be the next season. Thus, in the sticky, humid heat of mid-August, fall has begun in the Magic Kingdom, and into autumn we must go. It seems only appropriate with the debut of the new Disney After Hours Boo Bash this past week that we also invite a snack inspired by one of Disney’s biggest baddies, Chernabog, into our kitchens this weekend. While Chernabog didn’t make an appearance at Boo Bash, some of his fellow Disney villains did (I just loved hearing “It’s Good to be Bad” and seeing them float by in their cavalcade), and since Chernabog’s snack is a deeply chocolatey Molten Lava Cake, I think it’ll the perfect thing for the first weekend of “fall,” don’t you?