BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Wednesday it plans to roll out a COVID vaccine mandate for nursing home workers in Massachusetts soon. It’s the first statewide vaccine mandate from the governor. “COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective method for preventing infection and serious illness from the virus, and staff at long-term care facilities and other health care providers serving vulnerable populations are critical in efforts to protect older residents,” Baker’s office said in a statement. Unvaccinated vaccine staff will need to get at least a first dose by Sept. 1, 2021, and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10, 2021,...