Laundry is already a multistep chore. Between separating colors, putting my delicates in a mesh bag, making sure the machine is on the right setting, moving the load to the dryer, then folding and putting everything away, I don’t want the process to go on longer than it has to. That’s why, when I see the dreaded “lay flat to dry” instruction on the tag of my favorite sweater, I feel like I could scream. Even if I can’t toss it in the dryer, wouldn’t it be easier to hang it to dry, lay it on a drying rack, or even just drape it across the back of a chair so it doesn’t take up prime real estate in my home?