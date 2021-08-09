Righting wrongful convictions

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Monday awarded a collective $250,000 to 10 community groups dedicated to violence prevention. The grants, which range in size from $10,000 to $48,400, will go toward community-based anti-violence programs and help small organizations staff up to confront an unrelenting homicide crisis that has taken 337 lives already this year — a 26% increase over the same time in 2020, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.