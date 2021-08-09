Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Righting wrongful convictions

WHYY
WHYY
 7 days ago
Philadelphia’s Conviction Integrity Unit has exonerated 21 people in the past four years. A recent report from the office highlights numerous examples of official misconduct which led to the incarceration of innocent people, including withholding of exculpatory evidence, perjury, evidence tampering or coercing false convictions, This hour, Assistant D.A. PATRICIA CUMMINGS, who heads the CIU office, and THEOPHALIS “BILAAL” WILSON, who was exonerated last year after serving 28 years in prison, join us to talk about wrongful convictions and reforming the criminal justice system.

whyy.org

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

Amid an unrelenting gun violence crisis, Philly DA Krasner sends $250,000 to community groups working to reduce bloodshed

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Monday awarded a collective $250,000 to 10 community groups dedicated to violence prevention. The grants, which range in size from $10,000 to $48,400, will go toward community-based anti-violence programs and help small organizations staff up to confront an unrelenting homicide crisis that has taken 337 lives already this year — a 26% increase over the same time in 2020, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Ex-Philly homicide detectives face perjury charges for testimony in retrial of innocent man

A Philadelphia grand jury is recommending criminal charges against three former homicide detectives in connection with a high-profile murder case that resulted in the inprisonment of an innocent man. The panel alleges the trio lied on the witness stand during a 2016 retrial that ultimately saw the man, Anthony Wright, acquitted and freed from prison after serving nearly 25 years for crimes he did not commit.

