Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

VIDEO: New drone program will help NSP on crash investigations

By Alexa Skonieski
klkntv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new drone program, designed to get roadways cleared faster after a crash while still doing a thorough investigation, was launched by the Nebraska State Patrol. The new program is being used by Crash Reconstruction Investigators throughout the state. “This is a major step for our...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsp#New Level#Nsp#Lincoln#Klkn#The Nebraska State Patrol#Unmanned Aerial Vehicle#Husker Harvest Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Marion County, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Fatal crash under investigation

Marion County Sheriff's Office crash team responds to fatal accident near Howell Prairie Sunday.A Gervais man died following a serious motor-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 1, on Waypark Drive Northeast, east of Howell Prairie Road. Marion County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeremy Landers said first responders to the scene discovered that a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer. A passenger in the Corvette, Erofei Cam, 57, of Gervais, sustained fatal injuries. Landers said the Corvette driver, Georgi Cam, 52, of Aurora, and the Explorer driver, Curtis Chaudoin, 56, of Woodburn, sustained what are believed to be minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital. Marion County multi-agency crash team determined that the Corvette was eastbound when the crash occurred. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Keizer Police, Marion County District Attorney's Office, Marion County Public Works, Mount Angel Fire District and Woodburn Ambulance all assisted at the scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Gilby, NDKNOX News Radio

Unmanned GFAFB drone crashes near Gilby; no injuries

An unmanned and remotely piloted U.S. Air Force aircraft crashed in a rural field near Gilby as it was returning to the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Authorities say the Air Force RQ-4 Block 40 Global Hawk crashed at about 7 a.m. Friday. There were no people on board and no reported injuries. A fire that happened after the crash was put out, and an investigation is underway. The public is being asked to avoid the area, as it is now the site of an active military investigation.
Nebraska StateKETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol to use drones to investigate crash scenes

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol unveiled a new approach Monday to investigating crash scenes by using drone technology. The Patrol released this video highlighting the effort:. The Patrol says the drones will help troopers clear crash scenes more quickly, and assist investigators who must reconstruct how a crash...
Charles County, MDSo Md News.com

Charles sheriff's office requests help in crash investigations

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in the investigation of two collisions late last week. Both incidents involved vehicles that were not allowed to be used on public roadways, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The first occurred in the evening hours...
Waupaca County, WIFox11online.com

Drone used to find motorcycle driver after crash

TOWN OF WEYAUWEGA (WLUK) -- A motorcycle driver had to be found with a heat-seeking drone camera after a crash early Saturday morning in Waupaca County. At about 2:41 a.m., first responders from the Weyauwega Area Fire Department were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Highway U for a report of a motorcycle crash involving a deer.
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

NSP investigating Howard County in-custody death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man has died while in-custody of the Howard County Sheriff's Office. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the incident. In accordance with Nebraska State Statute, the investigation is being conducted as an in-custody death. NSP...
informnny.com

Video shows aftermath of alleged DWI crash that killed New Mexico mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a devastating crash for a New Mexico family. A mother was hit and killed on her way to work by a suspected drunk driver, and newly released police video shows the driver did not display much of a reaction. Jennifer Munoz is accused of...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

LPD arrest hit and run suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just after midnight on Friday Lincoln Police found a car with a missing front bumper in the parking lot of the Grata Bar on Jamie Lane. The car matched the description of the car that fled the scene of a hit and run accident that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries on Aug. 6.
Franklin County, MAWWLP 22News

Lost hikers rescued in Shelburne with help of drones

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rescue teams from multiple communities in Franklin County were able to rescue a group of lost hikers in Shelburne Wednesday night. According to the Shelburne Fire Department, the four hikers had called 911, after they had become disoriented while hiking at the High Ledges Wildlife Sanctuary and were unable to find their way out.
ElectronicsGovernment Technology

Vallejo, Calif., Police Expands Successful Drone Program

(TNS) — The Vallejo Police Department announced Thursday an expansion of its Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Tech Team to help streamline public safety efforts and provide officers with an efficient tool for solving and reducing crime. The tech team is now equipped with five pilots that are trained and certified...
TrafficEngadget

Tesla's Autopilot is under federal investigation following crashes

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation of Tesla's Autopilot system. The probe follows 11 crashes with parked first responder vehicles since 2018, which resulted in 17 injuries and one death. “Most incidents took place after dark and the crash scenes encountered included scene control...
TrafficAustin American-Statesman

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launches investigation into Tesla Autopilot over emergency responder crashes

U.S. auto-safety regulators have launched an investigation into Tesla's partially self-driving car system after nearly a dozen reports of the company's vehicles crashing into cars at the scenes of incidents involving emergency responders. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday opened the probe into Tesla's Autopilot, which automatically steers,...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Burglars break through Casey’s door

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Early Thursday morning at around 2am, police were notified of a security alarm at Casey’s General Store at 550 West Cornhusker Highway. Authorities say two masked people broke through the glass door, entered the building, and set off the security alarm. Alcohol and tobacco products were...
Adams County, NEklkntv.com

Overnight shooting sends one to the hospital in Adams County

JUNIATA, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents in Juniata, Neb. can now breathe a little easier after a scare early Wednesday morning. An active shooter situation caused a “shelter-in-place” order. Officials say, one person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm. The shelter in place...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Catalytic converter theft leads to a flipped car and two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities say 35-year-old Daniel Vanwey was seen walking down the street with a saw in one hand and a catalytic converter in the other hand at around 2pm yesterday. When confronted, Vanwey threw the saw and converter in his car and sped off with another assailant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy