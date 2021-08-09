Cancel
Camden, NJ

Camden Cracking Down On Abandoned Cars Sometimes Used to Store Drugs, Guns

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The city of Camden is cracking down on abandoned cars. CBS3 cameras were there Monday as Mayor Vic Carstarphen began the initiative.

It will target abandoned and other nuisance vehicles for removal.

The mayor says it’s part of his “Camden Strong” 100-day plan.

“I’m not by any means trying to penalize our residents if they have an issue with their car. We’re talking about the worst of the worst vehicles in our community,” Carstarphen said.

Police say the abandoned vehicles are sometimes used as stash sites for drugs and guns.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

