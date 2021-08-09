Cancel
Anime Fans React to Sony and Funimation's Acquisition of Crunchyroll

Cover picture for the articleAnime fans have a lot of feelings about Sony and Funimation's acquisition of Crunchyroll! Although the two companies have worked together in the past, Crunchyroll had been previously owned by AT&T until last Summer when it was first reported that AT&T had been looking to sell Crunchyroll and had pitched to Sony for $1.5 billion USD. Talks between the two companies took place, and it was confirmed today that Sony and Funimation had officially acquired Crunchyroll for the price of $1.175 billion USD. Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. had the following to say about the acquisition:

