Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chippewa, Cheboygan, Eastern Mackinac, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Chippewa, northwestern Cheboygan, northern Emmet and central Mackinac Counties through 545 PM EDT At 454 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Nine Mile Point to 7 miles west of Cross Village. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cedarville around 505 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Stalwart, Goetzville, Brevort, Epoufette and Rexton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH