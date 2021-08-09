Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kanawha, northeastern Lincoln and northwestern Boone Counties through 530 PM EDT At 454 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Julian, or 7 miles northwest of Madison, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Madison, Alum Creek, Spurlockville, Julian, Tornado, Danville, Sod, Woodville, Ashford, Foster, Alkol, Mud and Yawkey. This includes Route 119 between mile markers 49 and 70. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH