Ambridge, PA

A series of canning workshops begin Wednesday at Ambridge Do It Best

Beaver County Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMBRIDGE — A series of home canning workshops will be conducted in the borough beginning Wednesday. The workshop, at Ambridge Do It Best, 500 Ohio River Blvd, is for beginners who would like supervised experience using a boiling water bath for the first time or for the seasoned canner who wants to make sure they are up-to-date with the latest canning research to help keep their friends and family safe.

