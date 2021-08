Downtown Silver Spring’s All Set Restaurant & Bar will offer a new exclusively vegetarian and vegan menu for lunch and dinner services on Tuesdays, starting this week. Officially launching on Tuesday, August 24th, the new menu features favorites from All Set’s daily menu in addition to a wide selection of new plant-based dishes from Chef Ed Reavis, according to a press release. Reavis, a health & fitness enthusiast, was inspired to create the menu following a recent partnership with Shouk, a local plant-based fast-casual chain.