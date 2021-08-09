Ruiz and Collins-Anderson: Why St. Louis-area classrooms need more open discussions about race
Between last summer’s racial reckoning and the coronavirus pandemic, school officials are still envisioning how school life could logistically resume and how it should be reorganized. Last year’s Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests inspired schools and districts across the St. Louis region to hold anti-racism demonstrations and make commitments to support their students of color. Yet educators are still struggling with altering school instruction and reimagining schools that can properly acknowledge race.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0