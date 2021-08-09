Target Just Announced 4 Designer Collaborations Coming This Fall, So Get Ready

I know 42 sounds like a lot, but if you only knew how many pages of clothing and accessories cross my screen every day, along with how many of those pieces I’m compelled to add to my wish list, you’d realize that 42 is actually nothing. In fact, this took me a lot of editing! With fall on the horizon and new collections dropping by the minute, there’s seriously so much to love on all our favorite sites right now, but especially the big three—Zara, Nordstrom, and Shopbop—that I had to do my thing and edit the best of the best to share with you. This goes without saying, but you won’t be disappointed. From knitwear to jeans to boots, bags, and blazers, below you’ll find everything you need for fall plus some pieces that you don’t but were too cool to skip. So if you’re ready, just keep scrolling to get started.