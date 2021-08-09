Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies: Why Ziaire Williams will be better in the NBA than in college

By Jack Williams
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf somebody asked you who the Memphis Grizzlies were going to take in the 2021 NBA Draft, you would not have guessed the names would be Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama. Memphis shocked the world by taking Williams at the 10th-overall pick, as Williams was thought of as a player who struggled at the college level. He wasn’t bad, but he never lived up to the hype of being a potential top-5 pick in this year’s draft. It looks like the Grizzlies didn’t care about his off-year in college, as they still traded up to pick him up at the 10th spot.

bealestreetbears.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

125K+
Followers
318K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santi Aldama
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Ziaire Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Memphis Grizzlies#Stanford#Usc#The Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Grizzlies acquire Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, draft rights to Ziaire Williams and two draft picks in three-team trade with Pelicans and HorNets

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe, the draft rights to wing Ziaire Williams (the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) and a protected 2022 first round draft pick (via Los Angeles Lakers) from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a three-team trade also involving the Charlotte Hornets. Memphis also received from New Orleans the draft rights to guard Jared Butler (the 40th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) for his inclusion in a trade agreed to in principle and to be completed later.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

The Long View: Upside of Ziaire Williams, Can Brandon Clarke Bounce Back

I love draft coverage. I really do. However, I’m even more ready to talk about players that are actually on the Memphis Grizzlies, again. In this episode of “The Long View,” I link up with former GBBer, NBA Draft connoisseur Chip Williams to talk about his view of Ziaire Williams, both in the pre-draft process and during his recent film study on him. In addition, we unpack what went wrong in Brandon Clarke’s season, how confident we are in a bounce-back season, and his standing in the long-term future.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Grizzlies Roar and Spirits Soar: The 2021 NBA Summer League is Underway

The 2021 NBA Summer League is underway and the Memphis Grizzlies did not disappoint in their first showing against the Brooklyn Nets summer squad. After a draft that left many Memphis fans befuddled at the front office's decision to trade a low post juggernaut in Jonas Valanciunas, all eyes were on the Grizzlies 10th pick, Ziaire Williams. The young man out of Stanford entered the Grizzlies organization with some questions and concerns after a less than stellar season in his sole year of NCAA basketball.
NBAchatsports.com

Grizzlies sign 2021 first round draft picks Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed 2021 first round draft picks Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama to multi-year contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Williams (6-8 ¼, 185) was acquired by the Grizzlies using the 10th overall pick pursuant...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Ziaire Williams is in the right place

It’s going to be a “multi-year process” when it comes to Ziaire Williams’ development — straight from Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman himself. It probably serves as a reminder to us all that player development isn’t a microwave process where the benefits of a young prospect are reaped immediately, as we’ve seen over the past several years. It can take time for a player to become the version of themselves that everyone expects them to be.
NBAWREG

Williams’ debuts in Grizzlies Summer League win

LAS VEGAS — A day after signing his rookie contract with the Grizzlies, not only did top pick Ziaire Williams make his Grizzlies’ debut, the 6’10” Williams got the start for Memphis against Brooklyn to tip off the Las Vegas Summer League. Ninety second into the game, Williams made his...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Memphis Grizzlies 2021 NBA Draft Grades For Both Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to snag two first-rounders in the 2021 NBA Draft: forward Ziaire Williams from Stanford and Santi Aldama from Loyola. The Grizzlies are in a good position now. The fact that they made the playoffs last season is a sign that they’re on the right track. They may need some time to unveil their identity but it’s crystal clear that Ja Morant will be the front and center of the franchise for the years to come.
NBANBA

MikeCheck: For Grizzlies rookie Ziaire Williams, coach’s orders are simple – compete and have fun

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins had two specific demands of Ziaire Williams in the rookie lottery pick’s initial days adjusting to the NBA at the MGM Resorts Summer League. “He’s only been with us for a minute or two, but I’ve said, ‘I only want to see two things out of you right now,’" Jenkins relayed of this week’s conversation with Williams. “I want to see you have fun, and I want to see you compete. That’s all I care about. Don’t worry about missing shots (or) messing up an assignment. Just learn, and grow.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Memphis Grizzlies had no choice but to trade Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Memphis Grizzlies only know how to do the offseason one way — full of surprises and leaving fans confused. Thus far, 2021 is no exception. The Grizzlies front office threw the first curveball when they traded away Jonas Valanciunas and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy