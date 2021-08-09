Grizzlies: Why Ziaire Williams will be better in the NBA than in college

If somebody asked you who the Memphis Grizzlies were going to take in the 2021 NBA Draft, you would not have guessed the names would be Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama. Memphis shocked the world by taking Williams at the 10th-overall pick, as Williams was thought of as a player who struggled at the college level. He wasn’t bad, but he never lived up to the hype of being a potential top-5 pick in this year’s draft. It looks like the Grizzlies didn’t care about his off-year in college, as they still traded up to pick him up at the 10th spot.