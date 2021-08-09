AMC Earnings Beat Projections, Stock Surges

UPDATED with closing price. Disney stock gained 1% to close at $181.08, as momentum slowed over the course of the day but still reflected the afterglow from Thursday’s earnings report. PREVIOUSLY: Disney stock entered the home stretch of the trading day up nearly 2% amid widespread cheers on Wall Street for its fiscal third-quarter earnings report. The company delivered encouraging numbers across the board on Thursday, showing continued gains in streaming and the long-anticipated resuscitation of its theme parks business. While results didn’t restore the company to its well-oiled pre-pandemic state, they persuaded many analysts and observers that the company’s recovery is...