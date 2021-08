Jackson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and should return to practice Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Ravens training camp isn't off to the best start, with the starting quarterback missing the first week and a half while his favorite wide receiver from last season (Marquise Brown) has been out with a hamstring injury. Jackson's return to practice will be welcome news in Baltimore, where Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have been taking first-team QB reps. In addition to Brown's hamstring injury, the O-line is a bit banged up, but Jackson will have some healthy pass catchers in TE Mark Andrews, RB J.K. Dobbins and WRs Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman.