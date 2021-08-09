Florida still breaking records for daily COVID cases; CDC says single-day high reaches 28,317, but state disputes figures
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The coronavirus surge in Florida continues with another record-breaking day of new cases reported on Monday. Florida’s daily case count reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 28,317 new cases for Sunday and 28,316 for Saturday, both significantly higher than the record-breaking case count of 23,908 reported Friday.www.miamiherald.com
