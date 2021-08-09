Brooklyn woman, 20, is killed at a bus stop in hit-and-run crash 'by driver who was drag racing in his red Dodge Charger'

A 20-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a Dodge Charger, who police say was drag-racing.

The incident took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 3am on Monday, when investigators say three vehicles took part in an illegal street race.

According to police, the driver of a red Dodge Charger lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and slammed into Aniya Blandon, who was standing at a bus stop.

A 20-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a Dodge Charger, who police say was drag-racing

A mangled red Dodge Charger is seen after it crashed into 20-year-old Aniya Blandon in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, killing her

The incident took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 3am on Monday, when investigators say three vehicles took part in an illegal street race

Eyewitness Josh Moya told ABC 7 New York that a man who was with Blandon rushed to her side and tried to move her before she drew her last breath.

Blandon, 20, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

Authorities said a 23-year-old man suffered abrasions to his legs and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Charger abandoned his wrecked car in the middle of the street, jumped into another vehicle and fled. Police are now looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run accident.

The accident also injured a 23-year-old man who was with Blandon at the time

Community activist Burchell Marcus called on the wanted driver to come forward. 'I want to say to him that he should turn himself in,' he said. 'You know you did something wrong. Stand up and face the music'

The driver of the Dodge Charger abandoned his wrecked car in the middle of the street, jumped into another vehicle and fled. Police are now looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run accident

Community activist Burchell Marcus called on the wanted driver to come forward.

'I want to say to him that he should turn himself in,' he said. 'You know you did something wrong. Stand up and face the music.'

Friends and relatives have been posting heartfelt messages on Facebook mourning Blandon's untimely death.

'I was just speaking to you I don’t even know the words to say …. just Rest In Peace Beautiful,' one person wrote.

So far, the NYPD has not released the suspect's description, not the description of the vehicle that whisked him from the scene. No arrests have been made in this case.

Police told CBS New York the driver of the Dodge will face a slew of charges when arrested, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.