Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Brooklyn woman, 20, is killed at a bus stop in hit-and-run crash 'by driver who was drag racing in his red Dodge Charger'

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A 20-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a Dodge Charger, who police say was drag-racing.

The incident took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 3am on Monday, when investigators say three vehicles took part in an illegal street race.

According to police, the driver of a red Dodge Charger lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and slammed into Aniya Blandon, who was standing at a bus stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xcrG_0bMZdYtq00
A 20-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a Dodge Charger, who police say was drag-racing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMgxU_0bMZdYtq00
A mangled red Dodge Charger is seen after it crashed into 20-year-old Aniya Blandon in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, killing her 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217K4s_0bMZdYtq00
The incident took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 3am on Monday, when investigators say three vehicles took part in an illegal street race

Eyewitness Josh Moya told ABC 7 New York that a man who was with Blandon rushed to her side and tried to move her before she drew her last breath.

Blandon, 20, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

Authorities said a 23-year-old man suffered abrasions to his legs and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge Charger abandoned his wrecked car in the middle of the street, jumped into another vehicle and fled. Police are now looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sx3D_0bMZdYtq00
The accident also injured a 23-year-old man who was with Blandon at the time 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klwaC_0bMZdYtq00
Community activist Burchell Marcus called on the wanted driver to come forward. 'I want to say to him that he should turn himself in,' he said. 'You know you did something wrong. Stand up and face the music'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTFZE_0bMZdYtq00
The driver of the Dodge Charger abandoned his wrecked car in the middle of the street, jumped into another vehicle and fled. Police are now looking for the suspect in the hit-and-run accident

Community activist Burchell Marcus called on the wanted driver to come forward.

'I want to say to him that he should turn himself in,' he said. 'You know you did something wrong. Stand up and face the music.'

Friends and relatives have been posting heartfelt messages on Facebook mourning Blandon's untimely death.

'I was just speaking to you I don’t even know the words to say …. just Rest In Peace Beautiful,' one person wrote.

So far, the NYPD has not released the suspect's description, not the description of the vehicle that whisked him from the scene. No arrests have been made in this case.

Police told CBS New York the driver of the Dodge will face a slew of charges when arrested, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

229K+
Followers
86K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Race#Dodge#Drag Racing#Nypd#Traffic Accident#Kings County Hospital#Nypd#Cbs New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I have never seen anything like it...' Four people dead after car SPLITS IN HALF following horrendous Illinois car accident

Four people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a horrendous car accident in Illinois split a car in half. All six people were traveling in the same car when it lost control at 89th Street and 85th Court and hit a tree around 2:30pm on Saturday in the town of Hickory Hills, according to ABC News’ Chicago affiliate WLS.
NBC New York

Woman Killed at NYC Bus Stop in Apparent Street Racing Hit-and-Run: NYPD

A driver who police say was racing through a Brooklyn neighborhood overnight struck two people waiting at a bus stop, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman. Police were still searching for the driver hours later. Investigators believe three cars were street racing in Crown Heights around 3 a.m. when one of the cars jumped the curb and hit the victims.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

FHP: Driver who hit, killed 40-year-old man runs away after crash on Beaver Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Beaver Street and Cahoon Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said a driver in a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Cahoon Road approaching Beaver Street when they hit another driver in a Sedan who was traveling east on Beaver Street approaching the intersection at Cahoon Road.
Virginia StateWSET

Moped driver killed in hit-and-run Monday night

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A moped driver was killed Monday night in a head-on collision in Alleghany County. Virginia State Police responded to Route 696, about two miles east of Route 616, around 8:30. The driver of a Subaru Outback headed west on Route 696 crossed the centerline and...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Family Of 20-Year-Old Aniya Blandon, Killed By Suspected Drag Race Last Week, Hold Protest In Crown Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 20-year-old woman’s life was cut short last week after a suspected drag racer crashed in Brooklyn. The driver is still on the loose and her family is demanding justice. CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Sunday from Crown Heights, where a protest was held just steps from where the crash happened. Aniya Blandon’s family joined with protesters, pleading for the public’s help. They prayed, lit candles, comforted each other, and released balloons in remembrance of the 20-year-old. Blandon’s heartbroken mother, aunt and uncle were all present. They said they want justice and begged the driver to himself in. They also...
Alameda County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County Deputy Struck, Dragged By Hit-And-Run Driver

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy suffered back injuries early Monday when he was hit by a car while trying make an arrest in Oakland Monday morning. Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said that at about 9:30 a.m., a deputy approached a “wanted felon” near G Street and 90th Avenue in East Oakland. Instead of obeying the deputy’s orders, the suspect started his Acura sedan, accelerated, hit the deputy and briefly dragged him. The deputy was taken to a hospital and was expected to be treated and released. The suspect fled the scene. Detectives have identified the suspect and were currently looking for him. Investigators did not release the suspect’s name or a description.
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Pedestrian killed in Madison-area crash identified, hit-and-run driver arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. A person in a wheelchair is killed in a Madison area hit-and-run. A deadly crash that occurred between a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair and a silver Chevy Monte Carlo at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday. The car reportedly left the scene, but was later found on East Webster Drive, according to Metro Nashville police.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 55-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday when a vehicle struck him at the base on an interstate exit ramp, police said. Kansas City police said a Kia sedan was driving eastbound when the driver apparently lost control, crossed over the south curb of the roadway and struck the unidentified Independence man, who was who had been sitting at the base of an Interstate 435 exit ramp.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Woman killed in Clifford Avenue hit-and-run identified

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a driver who fled after a fatal hit-and-run Monday night on Clifford Avenue. Just after 9 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was crossing the street between Hudson Avenue and North Street with several other people when she was hit. She later died at the...
San Angelo, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Rodeo Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured a Woman Sentenced

SAN ANGLEO, TX – Carlos Perez, 24, pleaded guilty to accident involving injury, on Aug. 12. This plea put Perez on a four year deferred adjudication on a charge that could have given him serious prison time. According to court documents, on Feb. 9 at around 2:40 p.m., San Angelo...

Comments / 1

Community Policy