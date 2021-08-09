Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Packer Portrays Friends Through the Haze of Memory

By Allison Conner
Hyperallergic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — When thinking of portraits, my mind defaults to the features of the iPhone camera setting. The subject is in sharp focus, while the background remains a hazy blur. This setting succinctly distills the logic of traditional portraiture. As viewers, we are encouraged to zero in on the isolated figure, discarding any detail that exists outside this tight perspective. In the past, portraits were used to convey the power, beauty, and wealth of the sitter. Before the advent of photography, it was the only way of documenting — through painting, drawing, or sculpture — the appearance of someone. Now, formal and informal portraits populate our social media feeds, becoming another facet of modern living. Despite the ubiquity, the visual form brings up juicy questions around truth and representation. Can portraiture capture the essential character of the subject? Or is that even the point?

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Journalism#Haze#Hyperallergic#Iphone#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy