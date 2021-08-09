Gleefully Voyeuristic, Sara Cwynar Invites Us to Spy on the Workings of Consumerism
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». With the championing of minimalism in the face of environmental disaster, it seems as if consumption has never been more villainized. These attitudes are as much a consequence of the current pace of consumerism as they are a form of retaliation to optimized online shopping platforms and fast fashion conglomerates; the arc of desire now truncated by promises of almost-instant gratification delivered to your doorstep. Amidst the frenzy of accelerated cycles of consumption and existential doom, Sara Cwynar provides a lucid meditation on how and why we consume.hyperallergic.com
Comments / 0