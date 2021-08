Age 92 of Annandale, passed away August 7th at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. A Memorial Service for Lloyd Norgren will be held Thursday, August 12th at 1 PM at Lake Union Covenant Church in South Haven, with visitation being held two hours prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care and Cremation Services of Annandale. Funeral service livestream available at www.dingmannfuneral.com.