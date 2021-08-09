Dodgers file two waiver claims; Kershaw, Duffy to 60 Days Illinois

For the Dodgers, starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been the anchor of the rotation and arguably the entire organization for the last decade. While his regular season dominance as an ace is undeniable, Kershaw could find himself in perhaps the most peculiar role of his entire career. Manager Dave Roberts revealed that the team is not totally averse to utilizing their future Hall of Famer out of the bullpen upon his return off of the 60-day Injured List.