Dodgers file two waiver claims; Kershaw, Duffy to 60 Days Illinois
The Dodgers announced on Monday that they claimed The Catcher Anthony Bambom Of the concessions of angels and the truth Conner Green From the concessions of the Orioles. In order to open a space in the 40-man roster, Los Angeles moved left-handers Danny Duffy And Clayton Kershaw To the list of infected 60 days. The minimum “60 days” in those IL assignments for Duffy and Kershaw begins with their initial placement in IL – July 20 for Duffy and July 7 for Kershaw. Duffy will be eligible to return on September 18 and Kershaw on September 5.houstonianonline.com
