How much say should faculty and staff members have over where and when they work?. Across academe, conversations are underway about the pros and cons of remote, in-office, and hybrid styles of working. Higher education — like all big sectors — contains too many different kinds of labor to dictate a “one size fits all” solution. But there is a way for campus administrators to move academe toward a more humane workplace culture: Don’t let the power over remote-work policies rest entirely in the hands of supervisors.