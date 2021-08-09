Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Yellowstone’ TV: How Cole Hauser Describes Kevin Costner’s Legendary Career Making ‘Iconic Films’

By Megan Molseed
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago

The dynamic between John Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s relationship on “Yellowstone” may be complicated to viewers of the hit Paramount television series. However, the connection between the two actors that portray the “Yellowstone” ranchers is one of great admiration. The admiration is especially apparent as Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler on “Yellowstone,” speaks of his co-star and on-screen boss.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

168K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyatt Earp
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Cole Hauser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Robin Hood#Paramount Television#Duttons#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser’s Wife Stuns in Sweet Pic With Hollywood Star Twin Sister

“My heart, my sister, my best friend.” The Yellowstone family is a gorgeous one, with Cynthia Hauser and her twin sister proving it daily. If you’ve seen the gloriously 90s Sweet Valley High TV show, then you know twins Cynthia Hauser and Brittany Daniel. The identical sisters rose to fame as part of the series, which aired from 1994 to 1998. Based on the classic book series of the same name, the show revolves around the Wakefield twins and their high school adventures in Sweet Valley, California.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Has Perfect 4-Word Response to Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Casting

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are rejoicing over the exciting casting news on the show’s spinoff series “1883.”. In the unlikely event that you have not yet heard the awesome news, prepare yourself “Yellowstone” fans. Country music’s first couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be playing the lead roles on the “Yellowstone” prequel.
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Casting in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring as two ancestors of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a fan of the casting decision. The actor, who stars as sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount series, hopped into the comments of McGraw's Instagram post announcing the news, writing, "Dutton looks good on you," via his band's Instagram account.
Posted by
Amomama

‘Yelowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Thrills Fans with New Beach Snaps & Interview about Road Trips

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner's career as an actor is undoubtedly illustrious, with multiple awards to show for it. But, the actor recently revealed another passion of his. "Yellowstone" hit star Kevin Costner is no stranger to the big scene. The movie legend has two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a feat not many stars can boast of.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser Revealed He Was Originally Supposed To Play a Different Character

As the rough and tough cowboy on “Yellowstone,” veteran actor Cole Hauser has made a name for himself in the role of Rip Wheeler. Rip is simply one of the most popular characters on “Yellowstone” amongst the show’s huge fan base. Big, strong and with a nasty deposition, Rip is an intimidating presence that not many want to tangle with. Aside from throwing one against Kayce Dutton, Rip is undefeated in fistfights through three seasons. While Rip is more than capable of herding up the ranch’s cattle and planting a fence post, fans love the character for other reasons. It is his extreme loyalty to the Dutton family, that gives him his true value as a character. Rip serves as an enforcer for the family, doing away with their enemies by any means necessary.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser Explained Why He Became ‘Close Friends’ with Showrunner Taylor Sheridan

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser has a lot in common with series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Besides “Yellowstone” itself, they share a work ethic and a play style that are very consonant. In a conversation on the Ryen Russillo podcast this past December, Hauser got into some behind-the-scenes stories about “Yellowstone,” including...
thefocus.news

Who is Kevin Costner's wife? Children, age and net worth after ‘Field Of Dreams’ appearance

Kevin Costner recently appeared at the specials Field of Dreams game in Iowa between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The actor starred in the 1989 film of the same name, and gave a speech as the players entered the field. This naturally sparked curiosity in the two-time Oscar winner, with people wanting to know who Kevin Costner’s wife, and children are, as well as his net worth.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Hints at What Characters Will Survive in Season 4

Will John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton make it into Yellowstone Season 4 – and 5 after? Rip Wheeler’s Cole Hauser gives a surprisingly decisive answer. If everyone’s favorite Yellowstone actor (sorry Kevin Costner) is to be believed, then Season 4 may not be as heartbreaking as fans are anticipating. Well, depending on the fan. While some viewers are convinced at least one Dutton will die after the explosive events of Yellowstone‘s Season 3 finale, others can’t imagine the show killing off a beloved main character like Costner’s John, Luke Grimes’ Kayce, or especially Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: John Dutton Actor Kevin Coster Reacts to Tim McGraw’s ‘1883’ Casting Announcement

All you “Yellowstone” fans probably know by now that Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios recently announced the cast for the upcoming prequel series, “1883.”. And three of our favorite celebrities are joining the cast: country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. The prequel will follow the current Dutton’s ancestors as they make their way through the Great Plains to the west. According to the show’s official description, “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: How Cole Hauser Felt When Show Initially Boomed With Popularity

When he’s considering a new project, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser doesn’t ask himself if it’s going to be popular. He asks himself if it’s going to be great. In an interview last summer with Hey U Guys, Hauser said he didn’t accept the role of Rip Wheeler out of any premonition that “Yellowstone” would take off the way it has. Rather, he said, he felt Rip was a compelling character, and he knew there were some good people involved in making the show.
Montana StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Thinks Show Offers Best Look at Montana Since One Hollywood Blockbuster

“When’s the last time you saw Montana like this?” The man behind Rip Wheeler dishes on Yellowstone‘s pitch-perfect portrayal of Montana. Even in the beginning, Cole Hauser recalls thinking Yellowstone had “a great chance of being something special.” With a hat tip to Kevin Costner, then close co-stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and of course Beth Dutton’s Kelly Reilly, the Rip Wheeler actor says he’s “not that surprised” at the success of Yellowstone given the “amazing work” of his peers.
CelebritiesCollider

‘Tin Cup’: 25 Years Later, and We Still Want to See More of Kevin Costner’s Slacker Side

Roy McAvoy, the driving-range pro at the center of writer/director Ron Shelton’s 1996 golf comedy, Tin Cup, is kind of a bum. He’s disheveled. He’s lazy. He’s approaching middle age but lives in a busted-up Winnebago. He’s not terribly bright. He’s technically the hero of the film, although it’d be tough to label him as heroic. He’s a slob. But here’s the thing about Roy -- he’s played by Kevin Costner, past his career apex at that point but still near his movie-star prime. In Costner’s hands, none of that other stuff matters. He makes Roy one of cinema’s most likable slackers, someone who could share a beer or some ill-conceived wisdom with Jeff Bridges’ The Dude or Matthew McConaughey’s Wooderson and feel totally in sympatico.
MLBDecider

‘Field of Dreams’: Mike Schur to Adapt Kevin Costner Film into TV Drama for Peacock

If you build it, he will come — and to be clear, “he” is Mike Schur. The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator is about to hit a home run with his new series, bringing the hit Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams to the TV realm. Schur will adapt the 1989 feature as a scripted drama, which has been ordered straight to series at Peacock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy