‘Yellowstone’ TV: How Cole Hauser Describes Kevin Costner’s Legendary Career Making ‘Iconic Films’

As the rough and tough cowboy on “Yellowstone,” veteran actor Cole Hauser has made a name for himself in the role of Rip Wheeler. Rip is simply one of the most popular characters on “Yellowstone” amongst the show’s huge fan base. Big, strong and with a nasty deposition, Rip is an intimidating presence that not many want to tangle with. Aside from throwing one against Kayce Dutton, Rip is undefeated in fistfights through three seasons. While Rip is more than capable of herding up the ranch’s cattle and planting a fence post, fans love the character for other reasons. It is his extreme loyalty to the Dutton family, that gives him his true value as a character. Rip serves as an enforcer for the family, doing away with their enemies by any means necessary.