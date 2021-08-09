Mark Wahlberg Takes Son Brendan on a Golf Cart Driving Lesson

I wrote last month about Wahlberg’s crazy diet to gain weight for his movie role in the upcoming film “Stu.” He posted a picture of himself and his wife Rhea Durham out on their 12th wedding anniversary and he looks thin again according to dailymail.co.uk. I don’t know how he does it but it’s nice to see a Hollywood couple that seems happy together after 12 years. That’s like a lifetime for a Hollywood marriage. She really does stick with him when he is thin or thick. It looks like the real thing to me.