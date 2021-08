I do not support the school board’s decision to make masking optional. There was little planning and forethought that went into the decision. What I think we all agree on is that our children need to be in school and no one loves masking. Based on the need for in-person instruction, no one obviously considered, or was aware of the quarantine requirements for those children and teachers who are not vaccinated (obviously pointing out that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated and the vaccination rates in Davie County of those aged 12-18). There is no virtual school support during these quarantine periods.