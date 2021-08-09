‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Custom Artwork Featuring Her Boot and Crutches after Recent Injury

If you've been following our coverage of how production is rolling along with Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime, you know that Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have been communicating with each other via video on Instagram to make sure the other one's doing okay. That's especially nice to see considering Hargitay is still healing from a leg injury and Meloni's busy breaking the internet (and being the reason "zaddy" is now a part of our vocabulary). In case you didn't hear about the latter, Meloni was the focus of a Men's Health cover story and photo layout that was funny and informative and made millions of men half his age look down at their stomachs and sigh. Because as funny and very "Meloni" as the photos were, there's no escaping the fact that the dude's jacked. And apparently, the internet agreed, with social media turning into a massive Meloni thirst fest for a good 24-48 hours.