Addams Family Spinoff Wednesday Adds Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia

Following news last week that character actor Luis Guzman would take on the role of Gomez Addams in Netflix's new TV series Wednesday, the streamer has confirmed who will star opposite him as Morticia with Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones playing the matriarch of the family. Former Disney Channel star Jenna Ortega stars in the titular role of the show. Zeta-Jones joins an impressive roster of actresses that have played the role of Morticia Addams since the 1960s including Carolyn Jones in the original TV series, Anjelica Huston in the 1990s movie reboots, and recently Charlize Theron who voiced the part for the 2019 animated movie.