Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Are You Leading a Mob or a Movement?

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are enjoying a cup of coffee in the park on a beautiful sunny day. Suddenly you hear music playing, and a young person starts singing and dancing. Slowly more and more people join in. Soon there is choreographed singing and dancing. At the end of the song, the performers disband and melt into the crowd.

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mob#Movement A#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Societykpfa.org

Exploring the “Down With Duerte” Movement

Today on the Show: Food Not Bombs founder, Keith McHenry, talks about the potential eviction of thousand of people and how it will impact on the already growing numbers of the housless people. Also, the “Down with Duterte” movement grows in the San Francisco bay area. And we’ll have an encore presentation of our powerful interview with Andrea Carmen, Executive Director of the International Indian Treaty Council.
psychologytoday.com

The Hierarchy of Empowerment

Empowerment is the ability to improve life, especially to make it more meaningful. Paths to empowerment fall into a hierarchy, which includes addressing environment, skills, emotion regulation, and core values. Change at the top of the hierarchy has more lasting and far-reaching effects than change at the bottom. We tend...
HomelessColumbian

Letter: How do we end mob violence?

After reading the newspaper and watching the evening news, you have to wonder what is happening to our country. Aside from COVID-19, the Capitol riots, forest fires, threatening weather and conflicting political parties, every day people are being shot, stabbed or robbed all across the country. Mobs gather at night and begin breaking doors and windows of stores and homes, stealing goods, then setting fires. Police try to minimize the damage, but the mobs begin fighting them and try to hurt as many as possible. Others randomly shoot people as they drive past for no apparent reason and the homeless camps are multiplying. Some claim they are on the street protesting racial or political injustices, while most seem to merely enjoy being violent and going against existing laws.
SocietyAspen Daily News

Celebrate American labor movement

Labor Day is almost upon us, with parties and parades. This year, we celebrate the proud history of our American labor movement. Mother Jones advised, “Mourn the dead — and fight like hell for the living!”. We at the Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly intend to do both. We...
AdvocacyProvidence Business News

Dining out: A movement or a mistake?

A groundswell or grassroots movement, in most cases, must happen of its own accord. But what if the organizers tried to start a grassroots movement and nobody showed up? Or if the “common people” tried to talk the organizers out of the movement? That might be how things turn out at Flo’s Clam Shack in…
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Dealing With Defensive Walls

People who experience trauma may build defensive walls to help protect them psychologically. While this may work as a defense mechanism in the moment, it can create problems for future relationships. Some signs that a partner has their defensive walls up include meltdowns, hyperactivity, acting like a martyr, and more.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Friends Turn Into Lovers More Often Than People Think

Nearly 70 percent of romances may begin as friendships, new research suggests. Only 18 percent of people reported they intentionally became friends with their now-partner due to romantic attraction. People reported that online dating and blind dates were two of the worst ways to meet a potential partner. A new...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

What Prevents Infidelity?

In a recent study, factors preventing cheating included concern about guilt, fear of a partner’s reaction, and social stigma. High scores in conscientiousness played a role in lower incidents of infidelity. Participants ranking high in openness were found to have an increased propensity for cheating. A Google search of why...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Subjective Is the Only Objective in Intimate Relationships

We don’t react to reality so much as to our subjective experience of it. Couples waste precious time and energy arguing over who is right, often with no helpful conclusion. Instead, try to listen and relate to the emotional and archetypal levels of your partner's position, rather to their factual presentation.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Using the RAP Strategy to Think Positively

RAP stands for realistic, adaptive, and positive thinking about a negative thought. All humans make cognitive errors, but they seem to be made more frequently when struggling mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression. Using RAP helps help reduce the intensity of a negative thought and perceive it in...
Public Healtharcamax.com

George Takei says people 'willfully unvaccinated' from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why a Clinical Psychiatrist Chose to Investigate the Embodied Mind

As a thirteen-year-old boy, I read Sigmund Freud’s Interpretation of Dreams in original German while in Vienna. I was totally fascinated by how Freud’s slow, methodical questioning eventually led to the discovery of deeply hidden unconscious conflicts in the lives of his patients. Then and there, I resolved to become a psychiatrist.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Approach Critical Thinking in This Misinformation Era

Critical thinking is a discipline of thought and communication that boils down to one word: Truth. Four classic and time-honored strategies for engaging in critical thinking include asking who is making a statement and exploring biases. Reading a book that involves new ideas and concepts can help the brain develop...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Dynamics of Anger and Resentment

When part of an automatic defense-system, anger/resentment cannot be overcome with focus on what makes us angry and resentful. The internal dynamic of anger/resentment is activated by discomfort or distress and prolonged with a conditioned coping response of blame. Relationship dynamics are the interaction of both partners’ internal dynamics, operating...
Ethicspsychologytoday.com

Learn the One Argument People Find Most Persuasive

People generally prefer to be consistent with their viewpoints and beliefs. There’s nothing wrong with having your own viewpoint but pounding the other person over the head with it isn’t effective. Active listening can uncover the persuasive approach that’s most effective. What argument or viewpoint do people find most persuasive?
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

BUFFINGTON: Mob spreads nonsense at BOE meeting

I’ve covered a lot of meetings over the past 40+ years. Some have been a little rowdy, especially about controversial zoning issues. A few have been ugly, like the one a few years ago at the old Benton Elementary School when the public was upset at plans to consolidate the school into another, nearby facility.
psychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Make Meaning of Life

Finding life's purpose can promote resilience during times of suffering. For the non-religious, building a personal system of meaning is a necessary but daunting task. Altruism, self-knowledge, fatalism, absurdism, and surrender are all ways to make sense of life. Given that the universe is infinite and continually expanding, finding the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy