Are You Leading a Mob or a Movement?

After reading the newspaper and watching the evening news, you have to wonder what is happening to our country. Aside from COVID-19, the Capitol riots, forest fires, threatening weather and conflicting political parties, every day people are being shot, stabbed or robbed all across the country. Mobs gather at night and begin breaking doors and windows of stores and homes, stealing goods, then setting fires. Police try to minimize the damage, but the mobs begin fighting them and try to hurt as many as possible. Others randomly shoot people as they drive past for no apparent reason and the homeless camps are multiplying. Some claim they are on the street protesting racial or political injustices, while most seem to merely enjoy being violent and going against existing laws.