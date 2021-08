Ohio is on the wrong side of the latest installment of the Civil War, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Only 51% of Ohio's nursing home and long-term care workers have gotten the Covid vaccine, a rate surpassed in the wrong direction by only eight other states, all of which are in the south (Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida and Louisiana), despite the fact healthcare workers were among first in line to get the jab.