Eight years removed from Thor: The Dark World and it's almost like the movie didn't even happen. Frequently thought of as one of the lesser entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though it continues to be referenced and will no doubt tie into the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, the film had well publicized problems behind-the-scenes. After director Patty Jenkins departed the project, Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor was brought in to shoot the film, himself reportedly locked out of the editing bay when the film was being cut together. Speaking in a new interview Taylor opened up about "his version" that no one will ever see.