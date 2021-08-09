Monticello football opens practice, looks to build off perfect spring season
MONTICELLO (WCIA) — The first football practice for the Monticello Sages Monday morning barely involved a football. The team spent the majority of its opening workout in the gym, taking measurements, recording base line tests and going through agility drills. It’s not the “normal first day” most teams experience, but it’s important for head coach Cully Welter. And no one is arguing his success, winning four state titles.www.wcia.com
