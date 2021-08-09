Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Russell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Russell and northern Cumberland Counties through 415 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Jamestown to near Burkesville. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Bryan, Waterview, Bow, Creelsboro, Grider, Ribbon, Manntown, and Amandaville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH