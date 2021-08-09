This $12 Peel From Target Left My Skin Brighter, Smoother, and Less Congested

When breakouts, dull skin, and increased pore size show up, sometimes your skin needs a new routine (and a shot of vitamins) to revive it — at least, that's the way it is for my skin. I'm a beauty writer, and my skin always likes to challenge me. When my face gets dull, dry, or off in any way, I like to add a new product to the mix. I did my research and landed on the Joanna Vargas Daily Serum to help solve my skincare woes. It's packed with vitamins, and turned out to be just the thing I needed to make my skin look alive again.